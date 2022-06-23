Webster replicating Target Field for tee-ball

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction of a new tee-ball field in Webster will give kids a glimpse of what it’s like to play in the majors at Target Field.

It was complex coordinator Chad Hesla who had the idea to replicate the Minnesota Twin’s home field at the Webster Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.

”I’ve kind of heard of fields being built across the United States after Fenway and Wrigley, and some of the older ballparks in the major league. We ended up coming up with Target Field since they’re kind of our team of the area and local favorite,” said Hesla.

The wall in the outfield are proportional to the real Target Field in Minneapolis. The length of the outfield fence is 27% proportionate to the one in Target Field, and the height is 50% proportionate.

Sponsor signage will be replicated, as well as the Minnie and Paul sign, but with its own twist.

”We might have a surprise for that. We might have a South Dakota version of that coming up,” said Hesla.

Other soon-to-be-announced surprises will be who the field is named after. Hesla says it will be dedicated to someone from the area.

The total project costs $70,000. Thanks to generous supporters, including the Minnesota Twins Organization, Hesla has already raised over $60,000.

”The Twins gave us $17,000. The Phillis Hanse Fund gave us $20,000. That’s a local foundation that we have for youth. There’s a lot of businesses around that have stepped up and helped us out,” said Hesla.

The field will be used for tee-ball games and practice, but in the off-season, Hesla wants the field to be a place any kid can come and just play ball.

“We want to get the kids back away from video games and out playing the game like Sandlot style like we used to do. That’s my goal is to get kids back playing just their buddies. They can come out and have a home-run derby or whatever they choose to do and just enjoy the game,” said Hesla.

Construction of the field is expected to be complete by August and ready to use by next tee-ball season, starting in May.

