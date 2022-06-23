World of Outlaws drivers are excited to be back at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wednesday was the first of 4 straight nights at Huset’s Speedway with the best sprint car drivers in the world.

The World of Outlaws started a day early because of the June 5th rainout in Brandon and as we heard from Sheldon Haudenschild last night it’s great to be able to spend so many days in a row in one place. He spent much of his day yesterday signing autographs at my HyVee store. Sheldon is on a hot streak after winning 5 of the last 9 Outlaws races... And now he’s on a track that he and the other drivers really enjoy. ”Yeah for sure. We always enjoy coming here and it’s a great facility. Huset’s is awesome and they put up the money too so that’s what we love as racers is racing for the money and a great track too. They always put on great racing so I couldn’t ask for much more,” says Haudenschild.

Logan Schuchart says, ”Huset’s Speedway has done a great job. Todd Quiring and their whole group and their whole staff. A couple of years ago we thought this place might get mowed to the ground so it’s an awesome facility. Jackson Motorplex the same way. Great place, it’s great to be here.”

David Gravel, who’s sponsor is Huset’s Speedway loves the track. ”It’s just the atmosphere. I feel like they have a weekly good crowd. The fans love spring car racing. It’s unique how we pit and how we race out of the infield. It’s a quarter mile track with high banking and it’s a very intense track, an elbows up track and it’s just a track that’s always had a good aura around it. No matter who owned it, people like coming here.”

Gravel, who turns 30 tomorrow, won here last summer so he loves coming back here to race. And he’s anxious to get back on the winner’s stand. We’ll have highlights of tonight’s races tomorrow. And Thursday night it’s the first of 3 nights of the High Bank Nationals with $100,000 to the winner on Saturday night. That’s a rarity even for the Outlaws so they are excited for what could be a record pay day.

