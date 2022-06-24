Aberdeen Police Department offering free house-check program

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a house-check program where officers from the APD will check on your residence while you’re away for free.

Under the program, the APD will stop by your home every day if requested.

”We’re going to do our best, on a 24-hour cycle, to get to your house and make sure no windows are broken, there’s nothing nefarious going on,” said Sargent Dan Kaiser.

How extensive the house check is is up to the owner.

”We’re going to work with them. What do they want? We got no problem hopping out of our patrol car, walking around the building and taking a look for things. If they say, ‘Hey, just drive by and look at the place. If the front door isn’t kicked in, all is well,’ that’s what we’re going to do,” said Kaiser.

The APD has offered the program for years, but they’ve noticed a decline in requests, so they’ve been promoting the program on social media more frequently.

”We had a good response from that social media post, people sending in messages saying they didn’t know we did it. A lot of our what I’m going to call snowbirds know we’ve done it for many years, because we tend to get a lot of them during the winter months when they go down to like, Arizona, or something,” said Kaiser.

The APD will check your house for up to six weeks, but they’re willing to be flexible if the residence owner is as well.

”If you’re going to be gone seven weeks, that’s no problem. We can work through it just as long as folks understand that we try to get there every 24 hours. Everything in police work is priority-based, and sometimes checking a house would fall underneath a crime in progress,” said Kaiser.

While the APD will check the outside of your home, Kaiser recommends enlisting a friend or family member to check inside, as the APD will not enter anyone’s home.

“I would recommend, if you’re going to leave, a twofold approach. One, friends or family to go into the home and make sure you didn’t have a water pipe bust or something, and then have the police do the outside look. Obviously, if there is an individual there that isn’t supposed to be there, it’s nice to have the cops there right away,” said Kaiser.

Sign up for the house-check program online, by visiting the Aberdeen Police Department, or calling the non-emergency number at 605-626-7911.

