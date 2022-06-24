Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen Police Department offering free house-check program

Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department will check on your home for free while you're away
Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department will check on your home for free while you're away(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a house-check program where officers from the APD will check on your residence while you’re away for free.

Under the program, the APD will stop by your home every day if requested.

”We’re going to do our best, on a 24-hour cycle, to get to your house and make sure no windows are broken, there’s nothing nefarious going on,” said Sargent Dan Kaiser.

How extensive the house check is is up to the owner.

”We’re going to work with them. What do they want? We got no problem hopping out of our patrol car, walking around the building and taking a look for things. If they say, ‘Hey, just drive by and look at the place. If the front door isn’t kicked in, all is well,’ that’s what we’re going to do,” said Kaiser.

The APD has offered the program for years, but they’ve noticed a decline in requests, so they’ve been promoting the program on social media more frequently.

”We had a good response from that social media post, people sending in messages saying they didn’t know we did it. A lot of our what I’m going to call snowbirds know we’ve done it for many years, because we tend to get a lot of them during the winter months when they go down to like, Arizona, or something,” said Kaiser.

The APD will check your house for up to six weeks, but they’re willing to be flexible if the residence owner is as well.

”If you’re going to be gone seven weeks, that’s no problem. We can work through it just as long as folks understand that we try to get there every 24 hours. Everything in police work is priority-based, and sometimes checking a house would fall underneath a crime in progress,” said Kaiser.

While the APD will check the outside of your home, Kaiser recommends enlisting a friend or family member to check inside, as the APD will not enter anyone’s home.

“I would recommend, if you’re going to leave, a twofold approach. One, friends or family to go into the home and make sure you didn’t have a water pipe bust or something, and then have the police do the outside look. Obviously, if there is an individual there that isn’t supposed to be there, it’s nice to have the cops there right away,” said Kaiser.

Sign up for the house-check program online, by visiting the Aberdeen Police Department, or calling the non-emergency number at 605-626-7911.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement,...
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

Take 16 brewery grows as community staple for Luverne
Avera Medical Minute: Scoliosis Awareness Month
Pleasant Weekend on the Way
Tyler Roney and Austin Haskins' Friday Team Weather
This month's edition of Pours at 4:00 highlights the southwest Minnesota city of Luverne and...
Take 16 brewery grows as community staple for Luverne