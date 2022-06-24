Abortion illegal in SD, Noem announced website listing resources for pregnant women

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now that women cannot legally have an abortion in South Dakota, Noem announced a new website with links to federal resources and information on raising a child or giving your baby up for adoption.

Noem announced a new website, now that abortion is officially a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $4,000 fine in South Dakota. The website has information separated into four categories: pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance, and adoption.

“In South Dakota, we value life. But being pro-life doesn’t just mean caring about the unborn. It also means getting moms the help they need to be successful,” said Noem. “We’re launching Life.SD.gov to give women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy pregnancy, birth, parenting, and adoption, if they choose.”

Currently, the only exception in South Dakota’s law criminalizing abortion, which the legislature passed in 2005, is if there is an “appropriate and reasonable medical judgement” that an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the mother.

Noem’s office issued a statement shortly after the ruling saying she, along with several state lawmakers, will call for a special legislative session later this year to potentially expand on the state’s abortion laws.

