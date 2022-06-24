Abortions now illegal in South Dakota following Supreme Court’s ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is now illegal to perform an abortion in South Dakota following a landmark ruling from the Supreme Court.

The justices overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision Friday, effectively ending federal protections for abortion rights.

South Dakota is one of 13 states with a so called “trigger law” banning abortions the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned. South Dakota’s law not only bans abortions, but deems it a class 6 felony to provide one. Class 6 felonies are punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $4,000 fine.

The only exception in South Dakota’s law, which the legislature passed in 2005, is if there is an “appropriate and reasonable medical judgement” that an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the mother.

Any person who administers to any pregnant female or who prescribes or procures for any pregnant female any medicine, drug, or substance or uses or employs any instrument or other means with intent thereby to procure an abortion, unless there is appropriate and reasonable medical judgment that performance of an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant female, is guilty of a Class 6 felony.

Gov. Kristi Noem previously said she will call for a special session immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned, though she did not specify which actions she would like to see the legislature take. Noem tweeted in the wake of the ruling, saying “life wins.”

Today, life wins! — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 24, 2022

Other conservative lawmakers, including South Dakota Sen. John Thune, praised Friday’s ruling. His opponent in the upcoming election, Brian Bens, issued a statement saying he was “appalled” by the court’s decision. The South Dakota Democratic Party also spoke out against the ruling.

All South Dakotans deserve the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions - including the choice to have an abortion. — SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) June 24, 2022

Abortion services effectively ended in South Dakota last week when Planned Parenthood paused abortions at its Sioux Falls facility, the only abortion provider in the state.

South Dakotans could still receive an abortion by traveling to another state where it is legal. The nearest state with laws protecting abortion rights is Minnesota.

