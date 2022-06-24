Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alternatives for women during tampon shortage

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Various shortages have affected people all over the world, now a recent tampon shortage is impacting, not just women everywhere, but organizations that collect toiletries.

As shelves remain empty, some women are looking for alternatives, something that may not be an option for others.

While everyone is impacted by all of the shortages around the world, now, those in poverty may be the highest.

“Some people must make some really tough decisions and as you throw a recession on top of this, inflation. People are having to choose between putting food on their table and taking care of their own health,” said Brienne Maner, Co-founder of the Pad Party.

Brienne Maner is the executive director for Start Up Sioux Falls and co-founder of the Pad Party which raises funds to donate pads and tampons to the Banquet as well as different Sioux Falls schools.

She says people should consider using alternative methods during this shortage.

“Rather than rushing out when we hear that there’s a shortage, we don’t want to hoard. That’s the last thing we should be doing as a society is going out and buying all the products,” said Maner.

Instead, she says we should keep tampons on the shelf for those in need.

“Save it for people that actually need it and if you have the means and if you’re willing to try something different and new, try one of these other products,” said Maner.

She says many people do not realize how many alternatives there are.

“Products like Thinks and the Diva Cup, you know there’s alternatives to pads and tampons that we could consider,” said Maner.

She says this should be used as an opportunity to try new innovations while the supply chain balances out.

“Hopefully, the market bounces back and I’m hopeful that it will but I think this is our opportunity to innovate and think about those other alternative products,” said Maner.

Many of these alternative products can be found at various stores here in Sioux Falls as well as online.

Meanwhile, Protector and Gamble, makers of “Tampax” and “Always” say they’re making them as fast as they can, but a shortage of cotton is slowing production.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked...
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe

Latest News

Alternatives for women during tampon shortage
More Storms Friday
Phil Schreck's Thursday Evening Forecast
Once completed, the Webster tee ball field will be a replica of the Minnesota Twin's home field
Webster replicating Target Field for tee-ball
Business
Stacker: Top 10 most common occupations for workers with a business degree