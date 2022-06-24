Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious’ object found outside Loomis home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a modified pressure cooker was found outside a home in southeast South Dakota, sparking a response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident took place Thursday at a home in Loomis, a small town a few miles northwest of Mitchell.

A Davison County sheriff’s deputy found a sealed pressure cooker in the road in front of a home just before noon, MitchellNow.com reports. The pressure cooker had been “modified,” authorities say.

Due to the potentially dangerous situation, all entrances to Loomis were blocked off. Several attempts were made to contact the owner of the residence, who was in the house, but refused to speak with law enforcement.

A bomb squad was sent to the scene and was able to remove the device, which was then destroyed in a controlled explosion. Authorities say they found “concerning” contents inside, but they did not specify what the contents were.

No arrests have yet been made. The incident remains under investigation. In addition to the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and the FBI responded to the incident.

