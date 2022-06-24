Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious’ object found outside Loomis home

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a modified pressure cooker was found outside a home in southeast South Dakota, sparking a response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident took place Thursday at a home in Loomis, a small town a few miles northwest of Mitchell.

A Davison County sheriff’s deputy found a sealed pressure cooker in the road in front of a home just before noon, MitchellNow.com reports. The pressure cooker had been “modified,” authorities say.

Due to the potentially dangerous situation, all entrances to Loomis were blocked off.  Several attempts were made to contact the owner of the residence, who was in the house, but refused to speak with law enforcement.

A bomb squad was sent to the scene and was able to remove the device, which was then destroyed in a controlled explosion. Authorities say they found “concerning” contents inside, but they did not specify what the contents were.

No arrests have yet been made.  The incident remains under investigation. In addition to the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and the FBI responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Families come from all over the Sioux Empire to check out the great plains zoo and its many...
Great Plains Zoo prepares for annual Zippity Zoo Day
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Hot and humid, severe storms tonight
Alternatives for women during tampon shortage
Various shortages have affected people all over the world, now a recent tampon shortage is...
Alternatives for women during tampon shortage