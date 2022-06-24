Colorado man sentenced for helping South Dakota men evade income tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Men who work with the IRS and helped a South Dakota man and his son evade income tax have been sentenced to probation and fined.

Loren Brown and Randy Garriss corruptly worked within the IRS to allow two South Dakota men to evade income tax, according to a release from The United States Department of Justice.

Brown helped South Dakota men Theodore Nelson and his son, Steven Nelson, open 25 sham trusts. Brown gave them the forms they needed to create the sham trusts. These trusts were designed to make it difficult for the IRS to determine how much the men owed in federal income taxes. Garriss acted as a signor for South Dakota bank accounts associated with Nelson trusts and performed most of their actions on behalf of the Nelsons’ tax evasion.

The Nelsons appointed John Sheridan and Loren Brown as trustees and successor trustees for the trusts until Sheridan’s death in 2011. In 2011, Garriss joined the conspiracy as a trustee for the Nelsons’ trusts.

“One of IRS Criminal Investigation’s highest priorities is to combat abusive tax avoidance schemes and the individuals who promote them,” said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation. “The guilty verdict of Randy Garriss for his agreement to conspire against and impede the IRS with Ted Nelson, Steve Nelson, and Loren Brown shows how IRS Criminal Investigation will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring tax cheats to justice.”

Loren Brown, age 86, was sentenced to three years of probation, a $3,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 17, 2017. He pled guilty on August 10, 2020.

Randy Garriss received charges carrying a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

This case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case. A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date was set for September 12, 2022.

Garriss was released on bond until sentencing.

