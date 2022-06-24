Culbreath and Henry lead Canaries past Dogs at Cage 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry belted a solo home run in the third inning and that was more than enough offense for Ty Culbreth. The left-hander tossed eight shutout inning and Riley Ferrell worked a scoreless ninth as the Canaries topped Lincoln 1-0 on Thursday.

Henry’s homerun was a two-out shot to left field and places him squarely in second place league-wide in both home runs (14) and runs batted in (39).

Lincoln would threaten late, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs in the eighth inning but Culbreth escaped trouble with the fifth strikeout of the contest. The Saltdogs then loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth but Ferrell struck out back-to-back hitters to earn his fifth save.

The Birds are now 11-26 and will open a three-game series against Kansas City Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

