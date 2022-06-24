FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Friday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is yet another First Alert Weather Day as we have a warm and humid day that will fuel the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday Night, possibly heading into the overnight hours.

A cold front will be sweeping through the area and combining that with the warm and humid air in place will spark the threat for showers and thunderstorms, and the threat for severe weather is in the cards.

A level three enhanced risk is in place for areas from Pierre and Huron points northeast, including Aberdeen, Redfield, Sisseton and Watertown. The rest of the area is under a level two slight risk. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds, and some may be significant in the enhanced risk area. An isolated tornado or two could be possible as well.

Storms should begin to develop in central South Dakota between 4-6 pm and push east throughout the evening, and potentially into the overnight hours. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to remain weather aware, have multiple ways to get those weather warnings and know what to do and where to go should storms strike.

Once the front moves through, skies will clear and the weekend looks great with cooler and less humid conditions. Highs will fall back into the 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s, though we could very well see temperatures in the 40s for some Sunday morning.

The warmer temperatures return next week with highs back into the 80s and the 90s return midweek, along with the muggy conditions once again.

