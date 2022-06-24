Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gravel and Outlaw drivers are pumped for Saturday’s night’s first prize

Outlaws will race for $100,000 first prize Saturday night in Brandon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While last night was a disappointment because of his accident for David Gravel, being back on the track that sponsors his race team was certainly exciting. In fact he celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday in Brandon with his folks in attendance from Connecticut.

Gravel won here last summer when the Outlaws were here. And to be able to be here four straight nights is a luxury these guys seldom experience. And racing for the largest largest prize of the year Saturday, that has everybody’s attention.

”Yeah that’s what we race for. We only get a chance at that two other times during the year and that makes or breaks a season winning a big race like that so. You’d have to win 10 World of Outlaws races just to make what you’d win on Saturday night so it makes a big difference. It’s why we do it though. Trying to win those crown jewels, those big events and the big checks and the big trophies,” says Gravel.

These guys are like commissioned salesmen. They get a percentage of their winnings. So a victory Saturday night of $100,000 would go a long way toward making this a successful season that keeps them on the road for about 8 months...

The High Bank Nationals are the next 3 nights.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked...
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe

Latest News

Soccer owners will celebrate the progress of Title IX at tomorrow night's SF City Football Club...
SF City Football Club will celebrate Title IX at Friday’s home game
Culbreath and Henry lead Canaries past Lincoln 1-0 at SF Stadium
Culbreath and Henry lead Canaries past Dogs at Cage 1-0
Culbreath and Henry lead Canaries past Lincoln 1-0 at SF Stadium
Culbreath and Henry lead Canaries past Lincoln 1-0 at SF Stadium
Canaries usher makes sure you have fun at the ballpark
McGee is ushering in fun at the Bird Cage