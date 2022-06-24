Gravel and Outlaw drivers are pumped for Saturday’s night’s first prize

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While last night was a disappointment because of his accident for David Gravel, being back on the track that sponsors his race team was certainly exciting. In fact he celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday in Brandon with his folks in attendance from Connecticut.

Gravel won here last summer when the Outlaws were here. And to be able to be here four straight nights is a luxury these guys seldom experience. And racing for the largest largest prize of the year Saturday, that has everybody’s attention.

”Yeah that’s what we race for. We only get a chance at that two other times during the year and that makes or breaks a season winning a big race like that so. You’d have to win 10 World of Outlaws races just to make what you’d win on Saturday night so it makes a big difference. It’s why we do it though. Trying to win those crown jewels, those big events and the big checks and the big trophies,” says Gravel.

These guys are like commissioned salesmen. They get a percentage of their winnings. So a victory Saturday night of $100,000 would go a long way toward making this a successful season that keeps them on the road for about 8 months...

The High Bank Nationals are the next 3 nights.

