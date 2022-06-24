Great Plains Zoo prepares for annual Zippity Zoo Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families come from all over the Sioux Empire to check out the great plains zoo and its many animals throughout the summer.

Saturday morning people will be able to see even more than just the animals thanks to the annual Zippity Zoo Day celebration bringing face painting, games, and much more.

“Zippity Zoo Day is a tradition here at the great plains zoo it’s the most fun day of the year, we really try to create an event where there is something magical around each corner,” Great Plains Zoo Director of PR & Engagement Denise DePaolo said.

The event is extra special for one of its organizers Denise Depaolo who has been coming with her family for several years.

MORE: Center of Hope adds new program to help Sioux Falls community.

“Before I ever worked at the zoo, I was a zoo member and I came to this event a brought my daughter, so being able to be the person who is heading it up this year and bringing it to the community is really meaningful,” DePaolo said.

With so many activities geared toward families including animals eating watermelons, the Zippity Zoo Day is one of the zoo’s biggest events of the year.

“We really like to show off the zoo at its best we love to create these magical memories for the kids I think about what would an event be that I would love to bring my daughter to so we’ve created an event like that that families enjoy coming to year after year,” DePaolo said.

Zippity Zoo Day is Saturday, June 25th from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.