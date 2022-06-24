Avera Medical Minute
Historian, author Phil Dixon talks about new book ahead of Juneteenth celebration

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ahead of Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Sioux Falls, the Canaries will host Negro Leagues Celebration Night at The Birdcage on Friday. Negro Leagues historian and author Phil Dixon, a co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, will be in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. On Friday evening, Dixon will be at The Birdcage signing copies of his 10th book about the Negro Leagues — “John ‘Buck’ O’Neill: The Rookie.” Dixon will also play the national anthem on his trumpet before the game, and on Saturday will play “Lift Every Voice,” the black national anthem, on his trumpet at the city’s Juneteenth Celebration.

