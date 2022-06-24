Avera Medical Minute
Hot and humid, severe storms tonight

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be another warm and humid day across the region. High temperatures will be in the low 90s across most of the region, but the dew point will be in the upper 60s to near 70° which will make it feel pretty muggy out there. Storms will fire up later on in the day and some of those storms could become severe. There is a Slight risk for severe weather across most of the region with an Enhanced risk across northern South Dakota.

The main threats with any storms that pop up later today and into tonight will be for some strong wind gusts and some hail. Because of those things, we’re declaring another First Alert Weather Day. Make sure you have a way to stay up to date on any watches or warnings that get issued later, especially if you have any outdoor plans!

Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend with highs falling into the upper 70s to near 80 with lower humidity. The heat will gradually build back in later next week with highs by Tuesday and Wednesday getting back into the 80s to near 90 with storm chances popping back up by the end of next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

