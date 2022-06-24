McGee is ushering in fun at the Bird Cage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When you’re at the Canaries game you will be greeted by an usher who loves to have fun. He’s full of energy and wants to help make your time at the ballpark very enjoyable.

Afterall, you’re a a ballpark. and having fun is what you’re supposed to do at a baseball game.

”I want to see that smile on their face because we want them to have that ever-lasting impression when they come to our ball park and let them know that they are the most important person in our park,” says Michael McGee.

Zach will have more on Michael tomorrow night. It’s sure to make you smile!

