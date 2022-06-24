OYO: Roses and Pollinators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about roses and pollinators!

June is a month dedicated to roses and are actually pretty easy to grow. Roses like well-draining soil, so if you have some clay in your soil, make sure you’re adding some compost to help that. Make sure you read the spacing on your roses when you plant them so you don’t plant them too close together.

Deadheading is important on roses and make sure you watch out for those thorns!

June is also dedicated to pollinators like bees and butterflies. Many pesticides kill off helpful insects, like bees and butterflies, that are useful in pollinating flowers and plants. You can help by planting a pollinator garden!

A variety of perennials will be helpful, especially if something is blooming all the time. A source of water, like a bird bath, is also helpful, as is some shrubbery to provide cover.

Some pollinators are attracted to certain colors. For example, hummingbirds are attracted to the color red.

