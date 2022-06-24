Avera Medical Minute
SF City Football Club will celebrate Title IX at Friday’s home game

Soccer team is example of progress thanks to Title IX
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls City Football Club returns to the field tomorrow night for another women’s home game. Just the fact that this has become a reality is exciting for co-owners Melissa Nelson and Emily Thomas.

There’s been tremendous growth in women’s sports since Title IX 50 years ago. And their team is a great example of that. But there’s also plenty of room for improvement.

”We all know that there isn’t all the equity there needs to be yet whether it’s in training facilities or pay. Those things are improving, but we have to create the awareness and continue to do the work so that we can keep raising that bar. Because the work is not done yet for Title IX,” says co-owner Melissa Nelson.

Co-owner Emily Thomas says,”I love the fact that our players are being bold and brave and starting to really stand up and be who they know they can be.”>

And setting an example for younger athletes in the process. This month has been a celebration of Title IX and that will continue at tomorrow night’s home game.

