Take 16 brewery grows as community staple for Luverne

This month's edition of Pours at 4:00 highlights the southwest Minnesota city of Luverne and...
This month's edition of Pours at 4:00 highlights the southwest Minnesota city of Luverne and the Take 16 Brewery.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUVERNE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - About eight years ago, the building on East Main Street looked much different. It was a simple structure big enough to distribute beers to liquor stores and bars around the area. Now, the building has become the Take 16 taproom which draws the community and visitors along I-90 together. Which Head Brewer Luke Rensink says was the purpose all along.

“The vision originally for the brewery was actually to be a staple of the community. We feel it has really grown into that,” Rensink said. The activities vary throughout the year, but summer block parties tailor to people of all ages with music, food trucks, and root beer to enjoy. Staff also encourage visitors to celebrate their own gatherings at their events center adjacent to the taproom.

Block party at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne, MN. Courtesy: Take 16
Block party at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne, MN. Courtesy: Take 16

Giving back is also an integral part for staff as they started a donor-advised fund to help support local organizations and causes like animal shelters and the child remembrance garden being installed within the city.

As the Head Brewer, Rensink is proud to see a lot of the concoctions growing in popularity. It began with four beers, has grown to 14 on tap, seasonal beers, and has even included barrel-aged drinks.

