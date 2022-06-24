Van Demark building expansion complete on Sanford’s main campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction of the Van Demark building on Sanford Health’s main campus in Sioux Falls is complete.

The 36,550 square foot expansion adds a third and fourth floor to the building. The third floor is now home to the entire sports medicine department and includes 20 exam rooms, two X-ray rooms, and five cast rooms, according to a press release from Sanford.

“Having all of our sports medicine providers together on the same floor increases our ability to collaborate which improves patient care,” said Dr. Kristofer Kimber, department chair and senior sports medicine surgeon at Sanford Sioux Falls. “The new layout also makes the entire Van Demark building easier to navigate for our patients.”

The third floor also features space for research trials, Orthobiologics, and a 3D printer. The fourth floor of the building is shelled, to be completed inside later.

“This is a very exciting time for sports medicine and orthopedics at Sanford Health,” said Julie Wetering, director of orthopedics and sports medicine at Sanford Sioux Falls. “Our work in this space isn’t finished. As we continue our commitment of investing in sports medicine and orthopedics, the fourth floor will allow us to meet growing needs as the industry, and technology, advance.”

