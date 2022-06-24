Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Van Demark building expansion complete on Sanford’s main campus

Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.(KEYC)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction of the Van Demark building on Sanford Health’s main campus in Sioux Falls is complete.

The 36,550 square foot expansion adds a third and fourth floor to the building. The third floor is now home to the entire sports medicine department and includes 20 exam rooms, two X-ray rooms, and five cast rooms, according to a press release from Sanford.

“Having all of our sports medicine providers together on the same floor increases our ability to collaborate which improves patient care,” said Dr. Kristofer Kimber, department chair and senior sports medicine surgeon at Sanford Sioux Falls. “The new layout also makes the entire Van Demark building easier to navigate for our patients.”

The third floor also features space for research trials, Orthobiologics, and a 3D printer. The fourth floor of the building is shelled, to be completed inside later.

“This is a very exciting time for sports medicine and orthopedics at Sanford Health,” said Julie Wetering, director of orthopedics and sports medicine at Sanford Sioux Falls. “Our work in this space isn’t finished. As we continue our commitment of investing in sports medicine and orthopedics, the fourth floor will allow us to meet growing needs as the industry, and technology, advance.”

For more information about Sanford Health, visit Sanfordhealth.org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement,...
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Archie Take Your Dog To Work Day
National Take Your Dog To Work Day at Dakota News Now
ACLU: Supreme Court issues devastating decision overturning Roe v. Wade
South Dakota (file image)
Abortions now illegal in South Dakota following Supreme Court’s ruling
Families come from all over the Sioux Empire to check out the great plains zoo and its many...
Great Plains Zoo prepares for annual Zippity Zoo Day