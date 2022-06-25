2022 South Dakota Peach Festival benefiting the VFW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota Peach festival raises funds for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The event kicks off Saturday at 11:00 AM and runs until 8:00 PM.

It takes place in the former VFW building off I-229 and Minnesota Avenue and will feature the world’s largest peach cobbler which is free to enjoy for visitors.

Volunteers for the event, Penny Olson and Rich Bennet, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the event and what it means to them.

