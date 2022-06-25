Canaries down Kansas City with powerful third inning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries took the lead against Kansas City in the third inning, and never looked back en route to a 5-4 win.

After trailing 1-0, Trey Michalczewski kicked things off for the Birds. A fielder’s error at second base allowed Wyatt Ulrich and Nick Gotta to score, and Sioux Falls the 2-1. Gavin LaValley added on with a single to right field, bringing in Jabari Henry. John Nester tacked on another with a single to center field. And Shamoy Christopher wrapped things up with another single to right field, bringing in LaValley. The Canaries led 5-1 after three innings.

Angel Ventura did enough on the mound to keep the Canaries from giving up the lead. He pitched five innings, giving up six hits and four runs, as well as picking up three strikeouts.

The Canaries are home again Saturday against the Monarchs.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.