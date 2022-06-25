Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries down Kansas City with powerful third inning

The Sioux Falls Canaries took the lead against Kansas City in the third inning, and never looked back en route to a 5-4 win.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries took the lead against Kansas City in the third inning, and never looked back en route to a 5-4 win.

After trailing 1-0, Trey Michalczewski kicked things off for the Birds. A fielder’s error at second base allowed Wyatt Ulrich and Nick Gotta to score, and Sioux Falls the 2-1. Gavin LaValley added on with a single to right field, bringing in Jabari Henry. John Nester tacked on another with a single to center field. And Shamoy Christopher wrapped things up with another single to right field, bringing in LaValley. The Canaries led 5-1 after three innings.

Angel Ventura did enough on the mound to keep the Canaries from giving up the lead. He pitched five innings, giving up six hits and four runs, as well as picking up three strikeouts.

The Canaries are home again Saturday against the Monarchs.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement,...
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

Claire Sheppard commits to play basketball at South Dakota State
Dakota Valley standout Isaac Bruns has committed to play basketball at South Dakota.
Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota
Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota
Canaries down Kansas City with powerful third inning