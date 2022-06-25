Claire Sheppard commits to play basketball at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the women’s side of the Summit League, South Dakota State is adding weapons for it’s 2024 team.

Flandreau Flier Claire Sheppard announced that she would be committing to the Jackrabbits. The six-foot-one guard/forward still has two years left in high school, but has quickly grabbed the attention of programs in the region. Sheppard also had a scholarship offer in the Big Ten from Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.