Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Valley standout Isaac Bruns has committed to play basketball at South Dakota.

Bruns will join his brother Paul, who transferred from North Dakota earlier this year. Bruns helped lead the Panthers to an undefeated season this last year, making a perfect run to claim the Class A championship. Bruns will have one more year at Dakota Valley, joining the Coyotes in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.