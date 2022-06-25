Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota

Dakota Valley standout Isaac Bruns has committed to play basketball at South Dakota.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Valley standout Isaac Bruns has committed to play basketball at South Dakota.

Bruns will join his brother Paul, who transferred from North Dakota earlier this year. Bruns helped lead the Panthers to an undefeated season this last year, making a perfect run to claim the Class A championship. Bruns will have one more year at Dakota Valley, joining the Coyotes in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement,...
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

Claire Sheppard commits to play basketball at South Dakota State
Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota
The Sioux Falls Canaries took the lead against Kansas City in the third inning, and never...
Canaries down Kansas City with powerful third inning
Canaries down Kansas City with powerful third inning