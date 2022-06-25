Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Local Jewish congregation speaks out on SCOTUS ruling

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people are feeling the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Among them is Jen Drieske. She is Jewish and president of Mt. Zion Congregation in Sioux Falls.

Drieske says this decision goes against her faith.

“It effects religious freedom for the Jewish community. The Jewish community is inherently pro-choice, meaning we value the life of the woman. The idea of when life comes into being is a bit different the evangelical right,” said Jen Dreiske, President of Mt. Zion Congregation.

In fact, as a religious minority, she says the Jewish community feels violated.

“We feel violated, we feel sad, we feel hopeless, we feel angry. It was an opportunity to come together to grieve, to know that we’re not alone in this grief,” said Dreiske.

Jacob Foerstein, of the same congregation, says he feels disrespected as a Jew and as a husband.

“It’s a stomp right on it, it’s taking that freedom away as a Jew,” said Jacob Forstein, Vice president for Mt. Zion Congregation.

Jen says at the end of the day she wants to be respected for her religious beliefs.

“I just want to be Jewish; I want to be respected for my beliefs; I want to respect other people for their beliefs, but I don’t want them to be imposed on me,” said Drieske.

Moving forward she says the Jewish community is working to support Jewish women who are seeking abortions and other medical needs.

One of the ways they’re doing this is through a website with more information on the cause.

To find out more you can follow the link at Jews for Abortion Access

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
File Graphic
Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious’ object found outside Loomis home
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
South Dakota (file image)
Abortions now illegal in South Dakota following Supreme Court’s ruling

Latest News

Local Jewish congregation speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls
605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls
2022 South Dakota Peach Festival benefiting the VFW
2022 South Dakota Peach Festival benefiting the VFW
605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls
605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls