Michael McGee helping keep the fun in the ballpark with the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A game at the Birdcage for Michael McGee is like stepping back in time to his youth in Chicago.

“Going to all the Cubs games mom would give us three dollars, it was twelve cents to ride the trains, and you could get a ticket and a two-bite and a bag of peanuts and a pop or share ‘em with guys that we’re with. So it brings back memories to me that hey, this is a blast!” McGee said.

And whether it’s greeting you at the gate, telling a story, or cheering on the Canaries, Mike does everything he can for you to feel that same joy.

“Even when we’re losing he always can make a joke about it and just make it super fun and get all the fans riled up. He gives everybody high fives and tries to make them to dance with him during dance cams!” Canaries Gameday Operations Manager Ali Lindner said.

“I want to see that smile on their face because we want them to have an everlasting impression when they come to our ballpark.” McGee said.

In his sixth year, usher for the Canaries is just one of the many experiences the 64-year old former college player has had, from seeing legendary pop culture concerts in Chicago.

“Elton John when he came to Chicago. And the Eisley Brothers, George Clinton, Phunkadelic!” Mike said of shows he saw in the 1970s and 80s.

To his primary job as an agronomist, to his calling-serving as an overdose response coordinator and working in treatment centers to help others through addiction the way he once was.

“Addiction is not the person, it’s a cause of the person’s behavior. So we’re just trying to change those behaviors and make sure they get back to reality and to know that we love them. Because there’s three things we can give them that they can’t give themselves right now and that would be empathy as well as our strengths, hopes and experiences.” McGee said.

Which is why mentoring the Canaries intern staff means so much to McGee.

“They need as much love and care as possible to step them to the next level.” Michael said.

“He made me want to come to work every day even if it’s super long hours, it doesn’t matter. He’s just somebody to look up to.” Lindner said.

And why seeing that joy amongst co-workers, players and fans, is the experience Michael treasures the most.

“Enlightening. That [makes me] know that their mind is in the ballpark and all their troubles can wait for them in the parking lot. It’s like a magic gift.” McGee said.

