SD politicians weigh in on Roe v. Wade decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The supreme court voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which would revoke abortion protections under the supreme court.

South Dakota congressional leaders are praising the decision saying it has been long coming.

“Very historic obviously, epic outcome, just a decades long battle, said U.S Senator John Thune.

U.S Senator Mike Rounds discusses what this ruling means for the state of South Dakota.

“First it brings the decision making back to where it should have been in the first place and that is back to the people in the state of South Dakota. It allows the induvial states the opportunity to make their own legislation of their own laws regarding the regulation of abortion,” said U.S Senator Mike Rounds.

Representative Dusty Johnson says although this is a great outcome, families must be taken care of moving forward.

“We have to make sure that we are taking care of mothers and families. This is an emotional decision. America is very divided on this topic, but we need to come together around this idea that we must take care of the mothers and the families,” said Representative Dusty Johnson.

Planned Parenthood for the North Central States say they are devastated to hear the outcome today and want people to know that their doors are open to those in states where abortion is illegal.

“I do want to be absolutely crystal clear, that our doors remain open. We intend to continue to be the good neighbor that we have always been to others in surrounding states. The good neighbor to the North, the East, and the West and we will be welcoming people here in South Dakota, said Sarah Stoesz, president, and chief executive officer for Planned Parenthood north central states.

Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced a new website, Life.SD.gov. The website helps mothers and their babies before birth and after by providing resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance, and adoption.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.