Sioux Falls City FC loses first game of the season against Minnesota Thunder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City FC tallied their first loss in team history in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota Thunder Academy.

Minnesota led City 1-0 after the first half, off of a goal from Sophia Barjesteh. They struck again early in the second half, off a goal from Kendall Stadden.

But Sioux Falls would answer with two goals of their own, one from Hattie Giblin and Jozy Bardsley. Minnesota would score a late goal, handing Sioux Falls the loss at home.

