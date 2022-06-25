Sioux Falls City FC loses first game of the season against Minnesota Thunder
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City FC tallied their first loss in team history in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota Thunder Academy.
Minnesota led City 1-0 after the first half, off of a goal from Sophia Barjesteh. They struck again early in the second half, off a goal from Kendall Stadden.
But Sioux Falls would answer with two goals of their own, one from Hattie Giblin and Jozy Bardsley. Minnesota would score a late goal, handing Sioux Falls the loss at home.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.