Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls City FC loses first game of the season against Minnesota Thunder

Sioux Falls City FC tallied their first loss in team history in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota Thunder Academy.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City FC tallied their first loss in team history in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota Thunder Academy.

Minnesota led City 1-0 after the first half, off of a goal from Sophia Barjesteh. They struck again early in the second half, off a goal from Kendall Stadden.

But Sioux Falls would answer with two goals of their own, one from Hattie Giblin and Jozy Bardsley. Minnesota would score a late goal, handing Sioux Falls the loss at home.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Joshua Rome
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement,...
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

On the women’s side of the Summit League, South Dakota State is adding weapons for it’s 2024...
Claire Sheppard commits to play basketball at South Dakota State
Sioux Falls City FC loses first game of the season against Minnesota Thunder
Claire Sheppard commits to play basketball at South Dakota State
Dakota Valley standout Isaac Bruns has committed to play basketball at South Dakota.
Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota