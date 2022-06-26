Avera Medical Minute
Canaries have no answer for Kansas City’s offense in loss to Monarchs

The Sioux Falls Canaries struggle to answer Kansas City’s early offense, dropping the game 8-3 to the Monarchs.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries struggle to answer Kansas City’s early offense, dropping the game 8-3 to the Monarchs.

Joey Pulido started on the mound for the Canaries, pitching five innings and gave up eights runs. Pulido also collected six strikeouts, as well as the game loss. Lewis Thorpe picked up the win for the Monarchs, pitching six innings. He allowed three runs, and picked up eight strikeouts.

Sioux Falls finishes their homestand against Kansas City on Sunday, with the game scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm.

