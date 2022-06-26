Governor Noem joins ABC’s ‘This Week’ and CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined both ABC’s This Week and CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade as well as what South Dakota is doing to protect life and help moms in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

She endorsed the state’s new website, Life.SD.gov, which is a new resource the state is making available for pregnant moms, families, and those looking to adopt.

