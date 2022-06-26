Avera Medical Minute
Governor Noem joins ABC’s ‘This Week’ and CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ Sunday morning

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined ABC’s This Week Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined ABC’s This Week Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade(ABC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined both ABC’s This Week and CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade as well as what South Dakota is doing to protect life and help moms in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

She endorsed the state’s new website, Life.SD.gov, which is a new resource the state is making available for pregnant moms, families, and those looking to adopt.

To view the ABC interview, click here.

To view the CBS interview, click here.

