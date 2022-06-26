Avera Medical Minute
"Rumble at the Falls 2″ highlights local youth boxing and martial arts

Even though there’s been plenty of local talents in boxing coming out of South Dakota, those sports’ advocates know that there’s still plenty of room to grow.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though there’s been plenty of local talents in boxing and other martial arts coming out of South Dakota recently, those sports’ advocates know that there’s still plenty of room to grow. But they say there’s slow and steady progress, especially for those that showed out for “Rumble at the Falls 2″.

The South Dakota State Junior Olympics USA Boxing event is one of the bigger martial arts events in the state. This year, thirty bouts featuring fighters from across the Midwest gathered at the Coliseum downtown.

Next Edge Boxing Coach Ian Ricci said the presence of boxing and other martials arts have been growing in Sioux Falls over the years. He said the crowd that showed up supports that, as well as attracting new teams and individuals from other parts of the region. He said that’s given the martial arts community a boost.

“This has been a lot of work in the process to make it happen. Next Edge has been around Sioux Falls for over a decade, and we’ve really started to take a hold of the boxing community and do what we can to promote it.” Ricci said. “From a martial arts standpoint, to see boxing now viewed as a martial art the way we do it has been great. It’s added a lot of discipline to the area. Now you see the younger generation coming through, wanting that discipline, the motivation, the honor and integrity. Everything that comes with it.”

Ricci said they’re hoping future boxing and martial arts events in Sioux Falls will continue to grow, just as the city itself has.

