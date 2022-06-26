Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storm drop home game to Massachusetts as playoff window tightens

The Sioux Falls Storm fall to 7-7 on year with a 69-55 loss at home to Massachusetts.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm fall to 7-7 on year with a 69-55 loss at home to Massachusetts. That loss has big playoff implications for the Storm, as they fight to stay in the conference race.

Dalton Sneed completed 13-22 passes, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Sneed also tallied 107 rushing yards for three touchdowns. Nate Chavious rushed for 73 yards with one touchdown. Tim Keith pulled in four catches for 53 yards. Carlos Thompson also caught four passes for 48 yards, as well as one touchdown catch.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
File Graphic
Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious’ object found outside Loomis home
IRS logo
Colorado man sentenced for helping South Dakota men evade income tax

Latest News

The Sioux Falls Canaries struggle to answer Kansas City’s early offense, dropping the game 8-3...
Canaries have no answer for Kansas City’s offense in loss to Monarchs
Canaries have no answer for Kansas City’s offense in loss to Monarchs
Storm drop home game to Massachusetts as playoff window tightens
Even though there’s been plenty of local talents in boxing and other martial arts coming out of...
“Rumble at the Falls 2″ highlights local youth boxing and martial arts