Storm drop home game to Massachusetts as playoff window tightens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm fall to 7-7 on year with a 69-55 loss at home to Massachusetts. That loss has big playoff implications for the Storm, as they fight to stay in the conference race.

Dalton Sneed completed 13-22 passes, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Sneed also tallied 107 rushing yards for three touchdowns. Nate Chavious rushed for 73 yards with one touchdown. Tim Keith pulled in four catches for 53 yards. Carlos Thompson also caught four passes for 48 yards, as well as one touchdown catch.

