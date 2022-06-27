1 killed, 4 hurt in Gregory County crash

ST. CHARLES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash in south central South Dakota.

The crash took place early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 14 three miles east of St. Charles, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say two Chevrolet Silverado pickups were both headed east on the highway when one pickup performed a U-turn. The two pickups ended up colliding.

The 55-year-old woman driving the pickup that did the U-turn was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The 42-year-old man driving the other pickup received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say charges are pending against him.

Two female passengers and one male passenger in the pickup driven by the 42-year-old man were injured, but are expected to recover.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

