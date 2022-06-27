Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

1 killed, 4 hurt in Gregory County crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash in south central South Dakota.

The crash took place early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 14 three miles east of St. Charles, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say two Chevrolet Silverado pickups were both headed east on the highway when one pickup performed a U-turn. The two pickups ended up colliding.

The 55-year-old woman driving the pickup that did the U-turn was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The 42-year-old man driving the other pickup received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say charges are pending against him.

Two female passengers and one male passenger in the pickup driven by the 42-year-old man were injured, but are expected to recover.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Child drowns in South Dakota state park
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
(Source: Gray Media)
Minnesotan contracts state’s first case of monkeypox
Room where the South Dakota Government Accountability Board (GAB) typically meets in the...
Government Accountability Board brings on outside counsel to handle Noem ethics complaints
Dairy Cows (file)
2022 National Holstein Convention comes to Sioux Falls this week