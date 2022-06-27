2022 National Holstein Convention comes to Sioux Falls this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a big week for the dairy industry in Sioux Falls as the 2022 National Holstein Convention comes to town.

The event takes place at the Convention Center from June 27- July 1. It features tours, networking events, quiz contests, and a number of other events for both dairy farmers and the general public.

You can find a full schedule of events and other information about the convention here.

