Canaries offense out-paces Kansas City for series win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries found their offense late in the game against Kansas City, eventually outscoring the Monarchs 16-10 to claim the three-game home series.

Kansas City tallied nine runs after four innings, at one point leading the Canaries 9-1. But in the bottom of the 4th, Sioux Falls got the bats going with a four-run rally. Sioux Falls scored another five runs in the bottom of the 6th, before scoring six runs in the bottom of the 8th.

For Sioux Falls, Charlie Hasty was credited with the win. Jordan Martinson was charged with the loss for Kansas City. The Canaries are back on the road starting Tuesday, beginning a three game series against Sioux City.

