Canaries offense out-paces Kansas City for series win

The Sioux Falls Canaries found their offense late in the game against Kansas City, eventually outscoring the Monarchs 16-10 to claim the three-game home series.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas City tallied nine runs after four innings, at one point leading the Canaries 9-1. But in the bottom of the 4th, Sioux Falls got the bats going with a four-run rally. Sioux Falls scored another five runs in the bottom of the 6th, before scoring six runs in the bottom of the 8th.

For Sioux Falls, Charlie Hasty was credited with the win. Jordan Martinson was charged with the loss for Kansas City. The Canaries are back on the road starting Tuesday, beginning a three game series against Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

