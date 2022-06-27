Friends and family hold cancer benefit for Kim Narum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and family are raising funds for a loved one battling cancer in Sioux Falls.

Kim Narum was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in July 2021 and has recently began treatment. Sunday, a cancer benefit was held on her behalf at Empire Bowl in town.

The family says despite Kim’s courage to push on and handle costs on her own, medical expenses have now surpassed her family’s income, causing Kim and her husband to declare bankruptcy.

“So finding out about my cancer has been really tough on the both of us. We have been really worried what is going to happen when I am down and sick and who is going to help care for Oliver,” said Narum.

“Well we love her, and we want to help make some stuff easier like some burdens off her shoulders,” said family friend Mary Harwig.

The fundraiser featured a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, bake sale, and lunch with a free will donation. If you would still like to donate, here is a link to Kim’s GoFundMe page.

