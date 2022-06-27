Haudenschild claims $100,000 prize at High Bank Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheldon Haudenschild earned every bit of the $100,000 top prize for winning the inaugural Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Billion Auto, which he did on Saturday night in impressive fashion with a last-lap pass at Huset’s Speedway.

The triumph garnered the biggest payout in South Dakota sports history and was the highest thus far during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season as the event quickly became a crown jewel in short track racing.

“Oh man, I don’t even know what to say,” an emotional Haudenschild said. “(Crew chief Kyle) Ripper is the man. This would not be possible without Ripper. Man, he’s been there from the start for me and man I’m thankful for him for sure. I’m thankful for this team. They’ve trusted me for five years now and made moves that I’ve wanted to make and I’m thankful for that for sure.

“This week wasn’t an easy week for us. We just kept getting, you know, behind. That was make or break in our qualifier today; had a really good car all week and passed a bunch of cars. You get up to that top seven and that’s when it gets hard to pass these guys. At the end of the day I think it helped us race this track. These guys have been up front all week and haven’t passed 30 cars this week. At the end of the day it’s probably a blessing in disguise to be able to learn the track and how to get around people.”

Haudenschild earned the Hard Charger Award each of the previous two nights when he maneuvered from 23rd to seventh on Thursday and from 25th to seventh on Friday. A qualifier win on Saturday locked Haudenschild into the Weikert’s Livestock, Inc., King of the Hill, which he placed seventh in to start quite a bit further up the grid for the 40-lap main event.

King of the Hill winner Carson Macedo led the first 34 laps before James McFadden drove from third into the lead by using the top groove in turns one and two on Lap 35. McFadden and runner-up Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid were side by side for the lead multiple times during the ensuing laps, fighting for the bottom as rubber began to develop.

Haudenschild closed on both before using a power move on the cushion in turns one and two to pass both Kofoid and McFadden. He stayed on the top in turns three and four and held onto the lead to win by 0.671 seconds.

“I completely almost gave up on myself there for a minute once Brad (Sweet) got by me and Jacob (Allen) showed his nose,” Haudenschild said. “And I thought I had a flat right rear. As soon as I started sending it into (turn) three on the cushion I thought I cut a tire up there and kinda played it cool for a few laps. Once I realized it wasn’t flat and this wasn’t a points race it was time to go.”

McFadden finished second for the second time in the three-race event.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “Second is okay. To lead until the last lap for $100,000 is no good.”

Kofoid rounded out the podium during an event in which he captured his first career World of Outlaws win.

“I feel like we had a career weekend,” he said. “I think us fighting for the same real estate let Sheldon get by and he snookered both of us. I’d like to be standing where he is. We were fighting for five feet of grip. It’s for $100,000. None of us is going to give it up. That let Sheldon have enough speed for the lane he was running.”

David Gravel overcame a severely bent right rear wheel, which happened during a freak incident on Lap 19 when Carson McCarl got into the frontstretch wall. The contact damaged a gate built into the wall. It sprung open and Gravel tagged it with the right rear wheel, further damaging it and causing a red flag. His team made repairs, but were unable to change the tire. Gravel maintained a top five for the remainder of the race to finish fourth.

Macedo settled for a fifth-place result.

McFadden, Logan Schuchart and Hunter Schuerenberg joined Haudenschild as qualifier winners. Rico Abreu won the B Main.

On the heels of a successful inaugural Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Billion Auto, Huset’s Speedway officials announced prior to Saturday’s action that the track will host a four-day, $250,000-to-win, $5,000-to-start World of Outlaws event next year. The spectacle runs June 21-24, 2023, and will be the highest-paying winged sprint car race ever.

Huset’s Speedway will be off next weekend before returning July 8-10 for the USAC Nationals featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series.

HUSET’S HIGH BANK NATIONALS PRESENTED BY BILLION AUTO NIGHT 3 RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 25, 2022) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (7); 2. 83-James McFadden (4); 3. 11-Michael Kofoid (3); 4. 2-David Gravel (2); 5. 41-Carson Macedo (1); 6. 49-Brad Sweet (9); 7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (5); 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (11); 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (8); 10. 1A-Jacob Allen (10); 11. 15-Donny Schatz (13); 12. 11P-Parker Price Miller (12); 13. 9-Kasey Kahne (16); 14. 5-Spencer Bayston (22); 15. 24-Rico Abreu (21); 16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (23); 17. 7S-Robbie Price (17); 18. 16-Brooke Tatnell (14); 19. 88-Austin McCarl (19); 20. 1S-Logan Schuchart (6); 21. 22-Riley Goodno (20); 22. 27-Carson McCarl (24); 23. 81-Jack Dover (15); 24. 13-Mark Dobmeier (18).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu (4); 2. 5-Spencer Bayston (1); 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (2); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (5); 5. 7-Justin Henderson (6); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny (11); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (8); 10. 11M-Brendan Mullen (17); 11. 19-Paige Polyak (13); 12. ACE-Dusty Zomer (10); 13. 47-Brant O’Banion (19); 14. 97-Alan Gilbertson (18); 15. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (14); 16. 2K-Kevin Ingle (16); 17. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (15); 18. 4W-Matt Wasmund (20); 19. 3X-Tim Shaffer (12); 20. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (9); 21. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles (21); 22. 20G-Noah Gass (22); 23. 25-JJ Hickle (23); 24. 101-Chuck McGillivray (24).

King of the Hill (2 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo (2); 2. 2-David Gravel (1); 3. 11-Michael Kofoid (3); 4. 83-James McFadden (5); 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (4); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (6); 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (7); 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (8).

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-James McFadden (1); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 3. 15-Donny Schatz (3); 4. 7S-Robbie Price (5); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (7); 7. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (8); 8. 19-Paige Polyak (6); 9. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 10. 4W-Matt Wasmund (10).

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart (1); 2. 1A-Jacob Allen (2); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (3); 6. 7-Justin Henderson (7); 7. ACE-Dusty Zomer (8); 8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (9); 9. 25-JJ Hickle (5); 10. 101-Chuck McGillivray (10).

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (4); 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (1); 3. 81-Jack Dover (8); 4. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 5. 5-Spencer Bayston (2); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny (5); 8. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (10); 9. 97-Alan Gilbertson (9); 10. 20G-Noah Gass (6).

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 2. 11P-Parker Price Miller (2); 3. 9-Kasey Kahne (6); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (4); 5. 24-Rico Abreu (3); 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (7); 7. 3X-Tim Shaffer (8); 8. 2K-Kevin Ingle (10); 9. 47-Brant O’Banion (9); 10. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles (5).

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); Brooke Tatnell – 1 (June 12)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 2 (May 8 and June 19); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Matt Steuerwald – 2 (May 8 and June 23); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); Eric Moser – 1 (June 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

July 8-10 for the USAC Nationals featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series

