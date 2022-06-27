Local residents react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest.

They rallied in downtown Sioux Falls with signs and chants of disapproval.

While not all were a part of the protest, we spoke with some other people downtown to get their thoughts on the ruling.

“50 years ago, women fought for our rights and now this is all gone in a blink of an eye,” said Jordyn Trujillo, Sioux Falls resident.

Quinn Henderson, from Mitchell, says it all happened too quick.

“It’s just a horrible way of operating things, no law should just be instantaneous. We live in a democracy so people should be able to choose what our laws are,” said Quinn Henderson, Mitchell resident.

Others say they feel a loss of control

“Abortion is such a personal choice. It’s probably not a choice any women really want to make, and I don’t think she wants any government interference in that,” said Tanya Gruntmeir, Sioux Falls resident.

Some fear rights to contraception could be taken away as well.

“If I’m not on birth control for the reasons why most people are on birth control. I’m on birth control for my health issues because I don’t want to have that and have the stomached issues I have,” said Faith, Sioux Falls resident.

Going forward they hope both federal and state government support the mother and the child after birth.

“I hope people get out and vote and change the way we’re going. I hope republicans do step up and support after the birth and support families and babies. We’ve got a lot of kids in foster care. We’ve got a lot of other things going on and people need to step up to the table,” said Gruntmeir.

