Matters of the State: South Dakota politicians react to Roe v. Wade ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, hear from Governor Kristi Noem as well as the state’s Washington delegation about the recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Also, we take a look back at the impeachment of former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Senator Lee Schoenbeck joins the program to talk about his role in the Senate trial.

Finally, results are in from the State GOP Convention in Watertown. We take a look at the winners of the Republican nominations for the general election in November.

