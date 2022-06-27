Minnesotan contracts state’s first case of monkeypox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials say a Twin Cities adult has contracted the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 26 U.S. states.

The state public health lab identified the infection, a case which has been forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The person identified with the disease in Minnesota is receiving outpatient treatment for the infection that likely was contracted during overseas travel, according to health officials.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.