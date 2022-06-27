National Adopt A Cat Month with All Cats Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - June is National Adopt A Cat Month and we spoke with cat foster Sarah Anderson of All Cats Rescue in Sioux Falls about adopting and fostering cats. She shared the importance of neutering or spaying your cat to prevent large litters of cats from often being abandoned. If you would like to adopt or foster cats through All Cats Rescue, contact through their website. https://www.allcatsrescue.org/

