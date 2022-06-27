SDBOR and institutions prepare for alcohol sales at events

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sale of alcohol at college events in South Dakota won’t be contained to suites or box seats any more. That comes as the South Dakota Board of Regents is deciding a new path on alcohol at athletics and performing arts events.

The discussion around alcohol sales at college events isn’t new to South Dakota. But some regional changes in other states, and a student initiative for change spurred the Board of Regents to consider changing the policy.

“This was about six or seven months of ongoing conversations on should we, shouldn’t we. What are the why’s and why nots.” SDBOR Executive Director Brian Maher said.

That new policy, allowing the sale of alcohol at athletic and performing arts events to general admission, is now handed down to the universities to create procedures on how it will look.

“Things have been in discussion-mode. Now that it’s officially approved, we will move that into implementation as we do prepare for the fall, because that is the goal at this time.” South Dakota State University spokesperson Mike Lockrem said.

While the updated policy provides institutions with the flexibility to expand alcohol sales, events must meet specific criteria. Events with authorized general admission alcohol sales must have a defined start and end for alcohol purchases. Alcohol sales must be separate from general concessions, and each event must include at least one alcohol-free zone. Anyone engaged in selling or serving alcoholic beverages at these events must be trained to recognize fake IDs, prevent service to minors, identify signs of intoxication, and how to handle disorderly customers.

“I think the plan in what’s in that policy now meets the fan expectation that goes along with these types of events, and that it is responsible and that it is taken very seriously. And the measures in place are there to ensure that everyone has a quality fan experience and enjoys whatever venue that they’re in.” Lockrem said.

Maher said the Board of Regents will be monitoring each campus closely, to see if the policy is being followed and if there’s any room for more changes.

“And while it won’t be the same from one campus to another, I think you’ll see some consistency on implementation. Which is really what the policy is designed to do, to provide some guidance for the regental institutions.” Maher said.

The new policy will be in effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. South Dakota public universities are not required to implement general admission alcohol sales at campus events.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.