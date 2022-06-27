South Dakota Fire Marshal urges fireworks safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July is fast approaching, and state officials are asking residents to use fireworks and a safe and responsible manner.

“We understand that many people enjoy discharging fireworks, but at the same time we urge people to be careful,” said South Dakota Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “If not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous to people and property.”

Fireworks sales begin in South Dakota on Monday, and continue through July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 11.

Merriman said people should make sure they know what their local city or county rules or ordinances are in regards to handling fireworks. Even with the recent rains, Merriman said hot, dry conditions can still pose a potential risk for those using fireworks.

