Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe in the summer heat

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The summertime heat showed up in full force this year, with several days already of temperatures above 90 degrees.

One emergency room doctor with Avera Health says activity also heats up for his team this time of year.

Dr. Alan Sazama says heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two things to be mindful of during warm weather spells.

Heat stroke occurs when the body becomes overwhelmed by the hot environment. Signs of heat stroke include fever, altered mental status, lightheadedness, nausea, and muscle cramps.

If heat stroke is suspected, call 911 or bring that person to the hospital immediately.

More information can be found at www.Avera.org/MedicalMinute.

