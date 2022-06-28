Avera Medical Minute
City reminds Sioux Falls residents to follow watering schedule

Sioux Falls Watering Schedule
Sioux Falls Watering Schedule(Paul Moody)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City sent out a release to remind residents about the watering schedule for Sioux Falls.

To utilize water resources efficiently, the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Division has established a year-round lawn watering schedule. Sioux Falls is currently in Stage 1 of this schedule, reads the release from the city.

“It is important to remind ourselves to keep up the habit of practicing water conservation.  This will help ensure our resources will always be there when we need them,” said Water Purification Plant Environmental Engineer, Ted Lewis.

During Stage 1 of the lawn watering schedule, lawn watering for all residential, commercial, industrial, and City facilities use the following schedule:

  • Lawns can not be watered from 12 p.m. (noon) to 5 p.m.
  • Users with even-numbered addresses may water lawns on even-numbered calendar dates.
  • Users with odd-numbered addresses may water lawns on odd-numbered calendar dates.
  • Wasting water is never allowed- for example, leaving the hose running, misaligned or broken sprinklers

Hand watering vegetation such as shrubbery, trees, ground covers, plants, vines, gardens, vegetables, and flowers is permitted any time of day if the water is applied by a hose that does not leak and is equipped with a handheld nozzle that automatically shuts off when released.

Find more information and tips to help you conserve water at SiouxFalls.org/Water-Conservation.

