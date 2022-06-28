Getting Toasty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few little thundershowers east of I-29 this morning. Those will come to an end and we’ll see the clouds break. We’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll keep the mostly clear sky. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s and lower 100s with dew points in the 50s to low 60s. We’ll need to watch for the potential of any heat alerts being issued for Wednesday. A cold front will spark a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms very late in the day Wednesday heading into Wednesday night. Right now, there’s a Marginal risk of severe weather across parts of northern and central South Dakota for Wednesday evening and night. Some strong wind gusts will be the main concern as storms roll through.

After Wednesday, rain chances remain sparse throughout the rest of the extended forecast but there are isolated to widely scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms over the Fourth of July holiday. Despite that, chances are low and it looks to remain mostly dry through most of the holiday weekend. Highs cool back into the upper 70s to mid 80s to begin the holiday weekend but will climb back into the 80s and 90s for the second half of the holiday weekend and the Fourth itself.

