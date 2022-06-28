A hot and windy Wednesday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past several days have been pleasant with low humidity, lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures... that will be changing heading into Wednesday as we get a surge of heat and wind into the area.

A warm front will be responsible for the rise in temperatures and wind, as highs are expected to get into the 90s and triple digits with a strong southerly to southeasterly wind at 10-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Dewpoints will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s so feeling slightly muggy as well at times.

The Storm Prediction Center has a level one marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday for nearly the entire area with the exception of the southeastern counties. Hail and strong winds would be the main threats, and the timing would look to be from 5 pm through potentially sunrise Thursday. There’s not much moisture available so we’ll have to see if we can get any storms to develop.

Thursday and most of Friday will be quiet and cooler with highs in the 80s and 90s Thursday, falling to the 80s for everyone Friday.

Chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms is in the cards from Saturday through Tuesday. Rain chances sit at 20%-40%, so not everyone will see rain each of those days, but be prepared in case you do see a shower or thunderstorm where you are. Highs in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

