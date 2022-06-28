Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

League of Women Voters file lawsuit against a law restricting ballot initiative signature collections

Petition Signing
Petition Signing(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The League of Women Voters of South Dakota and the League of Women Voters of the United States filed a federal lawsuit challenging a law that makes it harder for individuals or organizations to collect ballot initiative signatures.

The law being challenged places a 30-day residency requirement for ballot initiative signature collection.

“Our state has a proud history of voter engagement through ballot initiatives,” said Cheryl Otto, president of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota. “To place a residency requirement on petition circulators, especially a limitation that would prevent registered voters from circulating petitions on things on which they are entitled to vote, makes it unnecessarily harder for voters to learn about ballot measures on important issues affecting their communities.”

The two organizations challenging the law claim it violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the US Constitution as well as the South Dakota Constitution by harming a person’s right to engage in political speech, according to a press release from the League of Women Voters.

“Efforts to restrict voter engagement in this way are an attack on voting rights and only serve to endanger true participation in our democracy, all the while frustrating the non-partisan mission of the League to empower an informed electorate,” said Celina Stewart, League of Women Voters chief counsel and senior director of advocacy and litigation.

“Ballot initiatives are a crucial component of citizen participation in state government, providing the electorate with the ability to consider and vote on critical issues,” said Steptoe & Johnson partner Michael Dockterman. “We are proud to partner with the League of Women Voters in their efforts to protect their core political speech and those of citizens inside and outside South Dakota.”

The full complaint can be read below.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Car crash
1 killed, 4 hurt in Gregory County crash
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo, file photo. Gov. Kristi Noem tabbed Vargo to...
Noem appoints Attorney General to replace ousted Ravnsborg

Latest News

Hot Temperatures + Storm Chances
Tyler Roney and Austin Haskins' Tuesday Team Weather
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Sioux Falls Watering Schedule
City reminds Sioux Falls residents to follow watering schedule
File
Third person pleads not guilty to kidnap, carjacking in South Dakota