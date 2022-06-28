Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem appoints Attorney General to replace ousted Ravnsborg

Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo, file photo. Gov. Kristi Noem tabbed Vargo to...
Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo, file photo. Gov. Kristi Noem tabbed Vargo to replace Jason Ranvsborg as South Dakota Attorney General after Ravnsborg was impeached. (file)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man who played a key role in the removal of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has now been tabbed to replace him.

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo to be the state’s next Attorney General, effective Tuesday, according to a press release from the governor’s office. He will serve in the role until voters select the next Attorney General later this year.

The announcement comes one week after the state Senate voted to impeach Ravnsborg, removing him from office and prohibiting him from seeking any state office in the future.

Ravnsborg faced impeachment over his role in a September 2020 crash where he struck and killed Joe Boever while he walked alongside Highway 14 near Highmore. Ravnsborg ultimately pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, neither of which found him criminally liable for Boever’s death. However, Ravnsborg continued facing scrutiny after investigators testified they felt Ravnsborg had not been entirely truthful with them, and lawmakers in both chambers ended up voting to impeach Ravnsborg.

Vargo was the lead prosecutor in Ravnsborg’s Senate impeachment trial. During closing statements, Vargo argued Ravnsborg lost the right to be Attorney General by his actions following the crash.

“Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” Noem said in a statement. “He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide.”

South Dakota voters will decide Vargo’s replacement in the November General Election. The new Attorney General will be sworn in Jan. 7, 2023. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley recently won the Republican nomination, and currently does not face an opponent in the November election.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Child drowns in South Dakota state park
Car crash
1 killed, 4 hurt in Gregory County crash
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

Latest News

Police Lights
Police: Brookings man in custody after injury hit-and-run
Children’s Inn campaign aims to drive out domestic violence,
‘Drive out Domestic Violence’ fundraiser for the Children’s Inn takes place in July
(KEVN)
South Dakota legislative leaders aim for more laws around abortion in special session
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm today, hot and humid tomorrow