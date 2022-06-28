Police: Brookings man in custody after injury hit-and-run

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report an arrest was made after an injury hit-and-run accident took place in Brookings.

Smith said officers responded to reports of an accident at 6:12 p.m. on Friday. A black 2016 Ram 2500 was leaving a Casey’s parking lot when it hit a 2022 gray Honda CRV on Orchard Drive. The Ram then struck a boulder in the Biomat USA parking lot which damaged the Biomat USA building. Witnesses say the Ram then left the scene, speeding down Orchard Drive.

Officer Smith said witnesses were able to help locate the vehicle at the driver’s residence in Brookings. Cory McGruder, 42, was taken into custody on suspicion of reckless driving, hit-and-run accident resulting in injury as a felony, a DUI-third offense, and driving with a revoked license, according to Detective Adam Smith with the Brookings Police Department.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to the Brookings Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the passenger went in a private vehicle.

McGruder was being held in the Brookings County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash-only bond as of Monday afternoon.

