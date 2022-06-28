Police: Young man robbed Sioux Falls business at gunpoint, no injuries reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint.

Monday night around 9 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a man walked into a business with a handgun and demanded cash. Once the suspect had the money, he left, according to a report by Sioux Falls police. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 5′4″ Hispanic or Native American man in his 20′s wearing a blue shirt and black pants. No arrests have been made at this time.

The business did not have security cameras, and the investigation is ongoing.

